Tiger Woods Announces A Return To Golf, Will Play In PNC Championship With His Son

Tiger Woods is officially returning to golf.

The legendary athlete tweeted Wednesday that he'll be competing in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie next week.

The PNC Championship allows Major Champions to compete alongside a member of their family.

Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 8, 2021

This is absolutely outstanding news for Woods, his family, friends and fans. There was a real chance that he’d never play again after his horrific car crash in early 2021.

Tiger Woods is making incredible progress after his horrific car crash. @dhookstead breaks down the latest details with the star golfer’s recovery. pic.twitter.com/ymQ9SqoFCg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2021

Now, nearly a year later, he’s geared up to return to the course to compete in the PNC Championship with his son.

If that doesn’t put a smile on your face, you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

Tiger Woods Says Rehabbing From His Crash Is ‘More Painful Than Anything’ He’s Done Before https://t.co/tLAHMlGHBs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 28, 2021

Is it realistic to expect Woods to ever compete again at a super high level? Right now, I’d say no. He suffered serious lower body injuries in the crash, and he’s already fought like hell just to get back on the course.

If he’s happy playing in an event with his kid, then he should just be happy with it. Fans shouldn’t expect him to get out there and crush it again.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

As long as Woods is healthy and improving, then we should all be happy.