Tiger Woods Announces A Return To Golf, Will Play In PNC Championship With His Son

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates winning the Masters during the final roubnd at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is officially returning to golf.

The legendary athlete tweeted Wednesday that he’ll be competing in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie next week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The PNC Championship allows Major Champions to compete alongside a member of their family.

This is absolutely outstanding news for Woods, his family, friends and fans. There was a real chance that he’d never play again after his horrific car crash in early 2021.

Now, nearly a year later, he’s geared up to return to the course to compete in the PNC Championship with his son.

If that doesn’t put a smile on your face, you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

Is it realistic to expect Woods to ever compete again at a super high level? Right now, I’d say no. He suffered serious lower body injuries in the crash, and he’s already fought like hell just to get back on the course.

If he’s happy playing in an event with his kid, then he should just be happy with it. Fans shouldn’t expect him to get out there and crush it again.

As long as Woods is healthy and improving, then we should all be happy.