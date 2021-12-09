‘1883’ With Tim McGraw And Sam Elliott Premieres In 10 Days On Paramount+

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re only 10 days away from the premiere of “1883.”

The highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Western legend Sam Elliott and Isabel May will tell the story of how the Duttons came to Montana, and it looks like it’s going to be absolutely incredible when it premieres December 19 on Paramount+. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing In The Latest Episode ‘I Want To Be Him’)

If there’s one thing we know about Taylor Sheridan, it’s that everything he touches turns to gold. That’s just a fact.

Right now, nobody is dominating the entertainment industry like he is, and “1883” appears primed and ready to be his next smash hit.

If it’s even 20% as great as “Yellowstone,” then it’s going to be 100% worth watching. Judging from the previews, it’s going to be every bit as good, and I can’t wait to find out December 19 when it premieres.

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of “Yellowstone.” I’ve made that crystal clear many times, and I routinely applaud the show for speaking to a demographic Hollywood loves to mock and ignore.

Yellowstone is officially the most-watched show on TV, and the numbers aren’t close. It’s crushing everything else. Maybe, Hollywood should pay attention to what people enjoy instead of always trying to go woke. pic.twitter.com/k44FWLYjpp — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2021

Now, it looks like “1883” will follow the incredibly successful blueprint put down by “Yellowstone,” and seeing as how the cast is loaded with star power, I can’t imagine it won’t be incredible.

Make sure to check out the premiere December 19.