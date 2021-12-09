Britney Spears Wins Another Legal Battle Connected To Her 13-Year Conservatorship

Britney Spears won another legal battle connected to her 13-year conservatorship after a judge granted her the power to execute documents on her own.

The 40-year-old pop singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told the media outside the Los Angeles Superior courthouse the “Toxic” hitmaker can now execute documents herself, meaning “she has the power to do whatever she wants to do,” Variety magazine reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

During a hearing, Rosengart reportedly told Judge Brenda Penny that “Ms. Spears, as an independent woman, not under conservatorship,” should be able to execute documents herself, the report noted. The judge agreed and for the first time in nearly 14 years the superstar singer can write documents herself. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

The “Gimme More” hitmaker’s attorney also claimed Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has been less than cooperative after a judge terminated his role as conservator of her finances. Rosengart said he’s asked for documents his firm believes will “shed light in regard to his [Jamie’s] abuses and the alleged conduct” during the conservatorship.

“We served papers for his deposition,” Mathew explained. “He [Jamie] did not appear for his deposition the first time; he did not appear for his deposition a second time, so he has not yet been deposed. But he will be deposed in this case. I look forward to taking his deposition.”

The superstar singer recently posted on social media about being thankful and feeling like being on “cloud 9” after a judge terminated her conservatorship.

Britney had been under conservatorship since 2008 ,which oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.