Bull Rider J.B. Mauney Knocked Unconscious During Horrifying Competition Moment

Bull rider J.B. Mauney recently suffered a horrifying injury during a competition.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Mauney was knocked unconscious while competing in the second go-round of the National Finals Rodeo last week in Las Vegas.

Mauney appeared to get caught while getting bucked off and that’s where everything went wrong. You can watch the terrifying moment below.

Luckily, Mauney appeared to be high spirits after the unfortunate moment and even poked a bit of fun at himself on Instagram.

“Got a little western last night! Thanks to three of the best for saving my ass,” Mauney captioned a video of himself getting hurt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JB Mauney (@jbmauneyxv)

As anyone who watches “Yellowstone” knows, riding bulls and broncos isn’t a great way to stay healthy, and that’s just a TV show.

Clearly, it’s even more true when we’re talking about real life. Mauney got lit up and went straight down for the count.

Bull rider J.B. Mauney talks about leaving the PBR to qualify for his first National Finals Rodeo at age 34.#NFR2021 #rodeo pic.twitter.com/ARTtbsVMhi — ronkantowski (@ronkantowski) December 3, 2021

Luckily, Mauney bounced back and didn’t stay down for the count. Despite that, it was still one hell of a scary moment.

