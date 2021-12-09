C.J. Stroud Says Ohio State Is Better Than Both Teams That Beat Them

C.J. Stroud thinks Ohio State is better than the teams that beat them this season.

The Buckeyes lost a game early in the season to Oregon and they lost to Michigan for the first time since 2011.

Despite the two losses, Stroud thinks the Buckeyes are still the better team.

According to Dustin Schutte, Stroud told the media, “We lost two games this year. I don’t think either of those teams are better than us.”

He added you have to “respect” Oregon and Michigan for beating them “because college football is about which team is the best on that day.”

Honestly, I totally understand where Stroud is coming from. On paper, the Buckeyes are undoubtedly better than the Ducks and Wolverines.

They have more NFL talent on both sides of the ball and they’re loaded with college stars. Michigan is also loaded with great college players, but they lack the future NFL firepower in Columbus.

However, the second point Stroud made is also 100% true. There’s a reason we play the game, gentlemen! We don’t just hand out wins.

You have to go out there and earn them, and twice this season, the Buckeyes failed to do that. They have nobody to blame but themselves.

Good for Stroud for having confidence in his squad but also recognizing they slipped up. He didn’t make excuses. He just gave his point of view.