A New College Football Video Game Might Be Out By Summer 2023

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, left, and quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
EA Sports is about a year and a half away from dropping a new college football video game.

The popular video game company sent shockwaves through the college football world when it was announced in early February games would return after stopping with “NCAA Football 14.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, fans have some idea of when a new college football video game will hit stands.

According to Brandon Marcello, CEO of Collegiate Licensing Co. Cory Moss said “the hope” is that the new game arrives in summer 2023.

So, we’re roughly 18 months away from “EA Sports College Football” being released. While that’s not exactly soon, at least we have an idea of when it’ll happen.

Fans are certainly willing to wait as long as we know whatever shows up is great. It’s better to take things slowly and do things right than rush it.

I also can’t tell you all how hyped and pumped fans are for another college football video game. Back when I was in college, my roommates and I would play “NCAA Football” nonstop.

After a few too many light beers at the bar, we’d play into the early morning hours, and it was always a blast.

Now, after roughly a decade without a new game, a new one is one the way. Looks like I’ll be buying my first video game in probably eight or nine years. Can’t wait!