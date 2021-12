LEMON ANSWERS THE CALL… DAILY MAIL: CNN’s Don Lemon is blasted for literally SINGING Biden’s praises over five cents drop in gas prices after White House had secret meetings with journalists begging for better press (VIDEO)

CNN host Don Lemon has been mocked for his crowing about Joe Biden reducing the price of gas – as analysts pointed out that the host was serenading the president over a five cent drop in the price per gallon.