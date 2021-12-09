Enes Kanter Freedom Writes Powerful Piece About Becoming An American And The Importance Of Freedom

Enes Kanter Freedom wrote a powerful article about the importance of freedom and becoming an American.

The Boston Celtics center has been an outspoken critic of the NBA’s close relationship with the Chinese dictatorship, and he’s seemingly the only player in the league interested in standing up against oppression. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NBA player Enes Kanter spoke out about China’s crime and he’s now barely playing. Does anyone think this is a coincidence? The NBA will do anything to please China, including punishing the only player brave enough to speak up. pic.twitter.com/WekrYwn8GG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2021

He also recently became a citizen of this great country, and his new citizenship is only further motivating him to speak up for those in need.

I am proud to be an American.

Greatest nation in the world. The Land of the free, and home of the brave. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8mbUX1dpWS — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) November 29, 2021

Freedom wrote the following in part for The Atlantic:

Human rights and democracy are under threat. Around the globe, authoritarian strongmen are getting stronger. Yet far too many celebrities, athletes, and corporations still choose their money over their morals. Speaking up for victims of authoritarian violence has somehow become controversial, just because it might alienate the perpetrators. It shouldn’t take the disappearance of a former No. 1 world-tennis star for some of us to make a statement. Freedom is not about staying silent in the face of a tyrannical dictatorship that commits genocide against the Uyghurs because you prefer to preserve your business deals. For six long years, I was without a home. I know what it’s like for a people to have their freedom stripped away. And I know what it’s like to have my own freedom stripped away. But this week, I’m reclaiming my Freedom. I just became an American citizen, and I’m making America and its freedoms a part of my very identity.

I only have good things to say about Freedom. In 2021, it’s incredibly easy to just blend in and take a stand for nothing.

It’s incredibly easy to just do whatever is necessary to get by. Yet, he has chosen a very different path. He’s made the choice to take a stand for those who need help, and he deserves to be applauded for that.

In less than 4 years -Kidnapping attempt

-Interpol list

-10 arrest warrants

-Revoked passport

-Family forced to disown me

-Jailed father&tortured

-Death threats I’m overwhelmed with emotion just writing these words Why I became an American@TheAtlantichttps://t.co/tgPYQZa3UE — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) December 9, 2021

The NBA’s relationship with China is nothing short of disgusting. The CCP tramples on human rights, and yet, the NBA still gladly does business with the league.

Furthermore, players in the league, especially LeBron James, refuse to speak up in support of the oppressed. They just do whatever is necessary to make sure the money keeps coming.

NBA star Enes Kanter hammered Nike for the company’s silence on the crimes of China. The Chinese dictatorship is evil, but Nike stays silence so it can keep printing money. The rest of the media might ignore Kanter, but I won’t. pic.twitter.com/QG9xEuCrhI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2021

Freedom is now an American citizen, and I support the hell out of the brave choices he’s made.