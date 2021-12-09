FLASHBACK: Dave Chappelle Roasts Jussie Smollett For Faking A Hate Crime

Jussie Smollett has been convicted of faking a hate crime, and it’s the perfect time to watch Dave Chappelle’s legendary comments.

The former "Empire" actor was convicted Thursday night on five charges of disorderly conduct after he faked a hate crime and made a false police report.

Smollett, for reasons nobody will ever understand, claimed two men wearing red hats attacked him, put a noose on his neck and shouted “MAGA country” on a cold winter Chicago night back in 2019.

BREAKING: Jussie Smollett has been found guilty. https://t.co/qmcPElE1aD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 9, 2021

While most of the media was running cover for Smollett and making excuses for his obvious lie, Dave Chappelle roasted the living hell out of him and his false hate crime allegation.

Folks, if you’ve never seen this clip before, I suggest you take a seat before watching it because it’s drop dead funny.

Let’s get after it!

I have no idea what Smollett’s sentence will be, but at a minimum he certainly should be required to repay all the tax money wasted on the investigation.

However, the worst punishment will forever be the fact he’ll get roasted around the clock for years to come.

That’s one of the most famous bits in Dave Chappelle’s career. People aren’t going to let that go!

This was the exact moment the entire country united against Jussie Smollet. #JusticeForJussie pic.twitter.com/Zp7v5ksqct — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 9, 2021

I hope you all enjoyed this as much as I did because I had a blast watching Smollett’s ludicrous claims fall apart and Chappelle nuke him into the sun.