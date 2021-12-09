Germany Clamps Down On Unvaccinated, Denies Access To Train Platforms

Unvaccinated Germans are now barred from public transportation, including buses and trains, unless they have a negative test from the last 24 hours or proof of recovery from COVID-19.

New “3G” restrictions will also apply to the homeless people who sleep on train platforms to escape the cold, according to the Berliner Zeitung. If the homeless cannot show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 24 hours, they will be removed from train platforms.

The government is requiring transportation operators to do random checks to monitor passengers’ compliance, according to the Berliner Zeitung. (RELATED: Fauci Recommends Asking Family Members For Vaccine Proof Before Holiday Celebrations)

The new rules, which will take effect in the near future, came out after several other measures to restrict the unvaccinated from participation in public life in Germany, the Berliner Zeitung reported. Those without proof of vaccination or recovery from a recent infection are now barred from much of public life, including bars and restaurants.

Olaf Scholz, the next chancellor of Germany, seeks to make vaccinations mandatory throughout Germany, The New York Times reported. The country has reportedly seen daily averages of around 60,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Neighboring Austria will make vaccines mandatory Feb 1, threatening fines or jail time for those who refuse. The Austrian government had not clarified at what age the rule will apply or what will qualify as “fully vaccinated” as of mid-November.

