HBO Releases The First Preview For ‘Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty’

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYOlUZrHRT8)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
HBO’s new series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” looks like it’s going to be pure electricity.

The highly-anticipated limited series will chronicle Jerry Buss’ control of the Los Angeles Lakers and the team’s rise to the top of the NBA mountain with Magic Johnson. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Fans of basketball and entertainment are going to absolutely love the first promo that’s been released. Fire it up below.

The cast for “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” is incredibly impressive. John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody and Jason Segel all have starring roles.

In terms of an HBO lineup, that’s about as good as it gets. That’s a murderer’s row of talent for a TV series, and something tells me it’s going to pay off.

Also, there has been a ton of hype surrounding this series. It’s been in the works for a long time and we finally have a look at it.

To say expectations are high would be an understatement.

You can catch the premiere at some point in March on HBO. There is a 100% chance I’ll be watching.