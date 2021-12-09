HBO Releases The First Preview For ‘Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty’

HBO’s new series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” looks like it’s going to be pure electricity.

The highly-anticipated limited series will chronicle Jerry Buss’ control of the Los Angeles Lakers and the team’s rise to the top of the NBA mountain with Magic Johnson. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Fans of basketball and entertainment are going to absolutely love the first promo that’s been released. Fire it up below.

The cast for “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” is incredibly impressive. John C. Reilly, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody and Jason Segel all have starring roles.

In terms of an HBO lineup, that’s about as good as it gets. That’s a murderer’s row of talent for a TV series, and something tells me it’s going to pay off.

10s across the board!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/P6esgdxF9R — Sarah “Winning Time” Ramos (@sarahramos) December 9, 2021

Also, there has been a ton of hype surrounding this series. It’s been in the works for a long time and we finally have a look at it.

To say expectations are high would be an understatement.

I can’t quite explain how thrilling this is. You write a book. It comes out. People seem to like it. It comes out in paperback. And audio. And … then it becomes an HBO series?!?!?!?!?! WHAT? https://t.co/T2HBaWQoQT — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) December 8, 2021

You can catch the premiere at some point in March on HBO. There is a 100% chance I’ll be watching.