Watch Jason Statham In The Trailer For ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre’

Jason Statham’s new movie “Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” looks very interesting.

The plot of the movie, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “MI6 agent Orson Fortune and his team of operatives recruit one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars to help them on an undercover mission when the sale of a deadly new weapons technology threatens to disrupt the world order.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, we’re in for a very fun time. Give it a watch below.

Is it just me or does this movie look absolutely awesome? I think the answer is obviously that it looks outstanding, and the cast is great.

Not only is Jason Statham in the film, but he’s joined by Josh Hartnett, Hugh Grant and Aubrey Plaza, and it’s directed by Guy Ritchie.

If that’s not a powerhouse lineup, I don’t know what is.

Any movie featuring Statham that has a lot of action and explosions is something I’m going to see. That’s just a fact, and it looks like “Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre” will have no problem getting the job done.

It looks like it’s going to be the definition of a popcorn flick.

The film doesn’t have an exact release date, but it will be out at some point in 2022!