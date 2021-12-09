Pilot David Rogers Reveals More High-Profile Names Who Flew With Epstein On Private Jets

Jeffrey Epstein’s former pilot revealed Wednesday several high-profile individuals who allegedly flew with Epstein on his private jets.

Former pilot David Rodgers testified that billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin and his wife Eva Andersson Dubin, along with renowned MIT professor Marvin Minsky, were all passengers on the convicted sex offender’s private jet, according to the New York Post (NYP). Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleges she was trafficked to Minsky, according to the report.

Rodgers also testified he flew Epstein, Maxwell and Giuffre 32 times during the early 2000s and that he flew Maxwell and accuser “Jane” on four separate occasions, according to the NYP. Rodgers flew approximately 1,000 flights for Epstein, the NYP reported. (RELATED: Twitter Nukes Account Tracking The Ghislaine Maxwell Trial)

Rodgers worked for Epstein between 1991 and 2019, according to Rolling Stone.

Maxwell’s trial was adjourned Thursday around 10:30 a.m. after an attorney fell ill, according to the NYP.

“We have no reason to believe it is COVID related,” Judge Alison Nathan said, according to the NYP.

Jurors are expected to return Friday to resume the trial, according to Click on Detroit.