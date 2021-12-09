Michigan Vs. Georgia Officially Sells Out, Average Ticket Price On The Secondary Market Is $2,070

Georgia and Michigan fans are clearly fired up to meet in the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs and Wolverines will meet in the Orange Bowl, and it’s the first time Michigan and Jim Harbaugh have ever made the CFP. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

– (1) Alabama vs (4) Cincinnati

– (2) Michigan vs (3) Georgia This is going to be an epic playoff, and I can’t wait. It blows my mind there are people in America who don’t love college football. They’re missing out! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2021

Just how excited are fans? With three weeks to go until the December 31 matchup, the game has already sold out, according to Brett McMurphy.

Orange Bowl @CFBPlayoff semifinal between Michigan & Georgia is officially a sell out — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 9, 2021

As of Thursday morning, the average ticket price on SeatGeek is $2,070. So, if you plan on getting in through the secondary market, you better be ready to open your wallet and shell out a lot of cash.

Is anyone surprised that ticket prices are so insanely high and the game is a sell out through the official vendors?

You certainly shouldn’t be surprised. Michigan fans have been desperate for a great football team and they finally have one.

They finally won the Big Ten and punched a ticket to the playoff. Fans have been waiting more than two decades to be this relevant and it’s now time to take advantage of the situation.

Fans are buying tickets and preparing to head to Miami.

Have fun, Michigan fans! The entire Big Ten is riding with you!