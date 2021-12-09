‘Like A Rag Doll’: Mother Charged For Allegedly Telling Teenage Daughter To Hit Opponent During Basketball Game

A mother was charged Thursday afternoon after allegedly directing her daughter to “hit” an opposing player in a basketball game.

Cell phone footage heard Latira Shonty Hunt, 44, telling her daughter “you better hit her for that” after she fell during a play which involved the victim, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The girl then punched her 15-year-old opponent in the head and suffered a concussion, according to Kevin Hahn, her family’s lawyer. (RELATED: Video Shows Basketball Player Double Punching Opponent In Handshake Line After Game)



WATCH:

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said the victim fell “to the floor like a rag doll.” “In my opinion it would have not happened, but for mom’s words.” Hunt was charged with two misdemeanors, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and simple battery. The mother may also face up to a year in jail if convicted, the AP reported.

The girl that delivered the blow to her opponent is the daughter of former Chicago Bulls player Corey Benjamin.

“As a father, I’m shocked and disappointed at my daughter’s behavior as this is not a reflection of the values and standards that my family holds,” Benjamin said in a video, according to AP.” Nor does it exemplify the values, character and spirit of sportsmanship that the game of basketball requires.”

Hahn said the victim and her family is “pleased with the DA’s decision to charge the mother. We think it’s warranted given the facts.”