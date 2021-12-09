Multi-millionaire Vance Fundora on the Path He Took to Achieve Success

Often when people choose a career, they do so out of desire. But some people choose their paths because they realize they have the ability to thrive. Vance Fundora is an example of a self-made multi-millionaire and lifestyle influencer who realized that he was more than capable of thriving as an entrepreneur. From there, he was able to create an empire with a global network he built with his own hands.

Born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas, Vance Fundora is an entrepreneur and influencer who’s propelled his career to new heights, established his foundation and built a global network of partners, associates and clientele by leveraging social media.

An accomplished individual, the multi-millionaire attributes his hustle and success to the principles he developed in his youth. “As a kid, every legal and moral way I could make money I wanted in” Vance elaborated. “I never cared how big or small the job was. The idea of having an additional dollar in my pocket pushed me forward.”

The ventures provided Vance with the confidence that would back him up later in his career. After graduating high school, he pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing at Texas Tech University. While one would think it provided him with the resources to build a successful career, Vance actually attributes his success to lessons he learned from online courses and in-person events.

Vance Fundora’s professional career started while he was still studying in college. At the time, he had just learned how to use social media and the internet as tools to leverage. He built his fortune by creating a full-service marketing agency in 2016 and using profits to reinvest into new ventures that led to the founding of The Fundora Group and unintentionally created his own ecosystem during the process. Each venture led to a new one, opening the door to other industries and people. But regardless of where he went, Vance maintained his goal of helping businesses, organizations, and individuals achieve their goals.

Vance has his hands full working as a marketing professional, real estate investor, corporate advisor and occasionally influencer. That’s right, he’s also collaborated with H&M, Papa Johns, Hot Topic and luxury hotels. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Vance published his first book, Keeping Up: A Guide to Building & Growing an Online Presence. The book guides emerging entrepreneurs and existing organizations on how to transition into the digital space, a practice that has become the status quo in the digital era. Twenty-four hours into its release, Keeping Up became a global bestseller on Amazon.

Currently, Vance Fundora is building his real estate firm throughout the greater United States. “By the end of 2022, I’m aiming to have 8 figures in assets under management,” he shared. Additionally, Vance hopes to inspire and deliver education to help millions of young adults all over the world reach their personal and business goals.

Learn more about Vance Fundora by visiting his website. You can also stay updated by following him on Instagram.