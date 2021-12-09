Netflix’s New Series ‘The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window’ Looks Outrageous

Netflix’s new series “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” looks like a wild trip.

The plot of the series with Kristen Bell, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’s almost hard to describe the vibe of the trailer, but you can give it a watch below!

The only reason I’m giving this the time of day is because I really enjoy Kristen Bell’s work. She’s a talented actress and she’s been in some good stuff.

Having said that, I’m not convinced “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” is going to be outstanding.

Clearly, it’s attempting to be a dark comedy/satire of thrillers, but is anyone asking for that? I don’t think so. People watch thrillers because we want to be kept in suspense. We don’t watch them because we want dark comedy or satire.

Yet, it seems like that’s what Netflix is attempting to do here. I could be wrong, but I have a strong feeling this will disappoint.

For those of you interested, you can catch it on Netflix starting January 28.