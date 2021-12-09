‘Our Coach Just Really Likes Winning’: Teammate Of Trans Swimmer Speaks Out

A female teammate of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas spoke out about Thomas competing as a female after competing as a biological male in the sport for three years at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Pretty much everyone individually has spoken to our coaches about not liking this,” the swimmer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told OutKick in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Nashville Board Of Education Won’t Update Its Transgender Student Athlete Policy To Align With State Legislation)

“Our coach [Mike Schnur] just really likes winning,” she added, according to the outlet. “He’s like most coaches. I think secretly everyone just knows it’s the wrong thing to do.” (RELATED: Lesbian Activist Defends ‘Biological Reality’ After Being Booted From Baltimore LGBTQ Commission)

1. This is not normal.

2. This is not right.

3. Even if the entire world insists that you say it’s normal and right, you have a moral obligation to reject this madness. https://t.co/SC4yqBkkUS — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 9, 2021

“When the whole team is together, we have to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, go Lia, that’s great, you’re amazing,'” the female swimmer continued. “It’s very fake.”

The Penn female swimmer said if Lia’s numbers get down to “Will Thomas’ best times,” before he became a trans athlete, those numbers “are female world records,” according to OutKick. She also compared Thomas’ best times as a man in the world of female competitive swimming and said would it be “faster than all the times Katie Ledecky went in college” and faster “than any other Olympian you can think of.”

As far as criticism about why the women haven’t done anything to stop this, the female swimmer reportedly said they feel powerless to stop it. She said something needs to be done to stop Thomas from destroying all the female swimming records and to protect biological women.

“There are a bunch of comments on the Internet about how, ‘Oh, these girls are just letting this happen. They should just boycott or protest,'” Thomas’ teammate said, according to the outlet. “At the end of the day, it’s an individual sport. If we protest it, we’re only hurting ourselves because we’re going to miss out on all that we’ve been working for.”

“When I have kids, I kinda hope they’re all boys because if I have any girls that want to play sports in college, good luck,” she added. “[Their opponents] are all going to be biological men saying that they’re women. Right now we have one, but what if we had three on the team? There’d be three less girls competing.”