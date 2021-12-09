REPORT: Grambling State Is Hiring Hue Jackson As The Team’s New Football Coach

Hue Jackson is reportedly going to become a head coach at the college level.

According to KMSS/KTAL, the Tigers will introduce the former Browns head coach during a Friday press conference. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Contract details aren’t known at this time.

Report: Grambling State set to hire Hue Jackson https://t.co/bdXmOloUMW — KMSS FOX 33 (@KMSSTV) December 9, 2021

This is a bold decision by Grambling State, and I’m here for it. Deion Sanders is at Jackson State, Eddie George is at Tennessee State and GSU will reportedly now hire Hue Jackson.

There are are a ton of NFL ties starting to form at the FCS level, and that’s good for everyone involved.

🚨 BREAKING: Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson will become Grambling State’s new head football coach – via ( @SwacN_A_Fool ) pic.twitter.com/679gQJJunW — For The Culture HBCU (@4theculturehbcu) December 9, 2021

FCS football is very good football. It’s not as good as watching the SEC or Big Ten, but it is still high-level football.

FCS guys end up in the NFL, and great FCS teams are a ton of fun to watch. NFL guys getting involved only raises the awareness of the FCS for everyone involved.

Hue Jackson is expected to be introduced as the next head coach of Grambling State University 🙌🏽 via @KtalSports, @HBCUSports, @4theculturehbcu pic.twitter.com/wfUTks2ITi — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) December 9, 2021

We’ll see how Hue Jackson does with the Tigers, but this is a huge hire for a program that can use all the attention it can get.