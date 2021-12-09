REPORT: Lane Kiffin Isn’t Leaving Ole Miss To Take The Oregon Job

Lane Kiffin reportedly won’t leave Ole Miss for the PAC-12.

Wednesday night, Jon Wilner reported that Oregon super booster Phil Knight was "interested" in Kiffin possibly coming to Eugene to coach the Ducks.

Oregon is searching for a new coach after Mario Cristobal left for the Miami Hurricanes earlier in the week.

Have heard from two Pac-12 sources that Phil Knight is interested in the Lane Train. Don’t know if anything will come of it but an interesting slice of the search https://t.co/cL4gvPkL3g — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) December 9, 2021

However, the Ole Miss coach, who recently agreed to a new deal with the Rebels, apparently won’t be ditching his current situation.

According to John Canzano, Kiffin is “not in the mix” to be the next coach at Oregon.

Lane Kiffin “not in the mix” for Oregon football vacancy, per source. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 9, 2021

While Oregon is a great job, I don’t see Kiffin having much interest in leaving for it. He’s been meant for the SEC ever since he crawled to Tuscaloosa for Nick Saban’s coaching career rehab program.

The SEC is where the money and attention are, and Kiffin certainly loves the latter. While Oregon could write a big check, nobody really pays attention to the PAC-12.

An Ole Miss professor is complaining because Lane Kiffin makes more money than her. Last time I checked, we don’t sell 70,000 tickets to watch kids take math tests. Schools depend on football to make money, and the coaches 100% deserve to be highly-paid. pic.twitter.com/aivxQTcW30 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2021

If you want big time attention on you and your program, you have to be in the SEC or the Big Ten. It’s that simple, and Kiffin has a massive spotlight on him at Ole Miss after leading the Rebels to a 10-2 season.

He was rewarded with a gigantic new deal, and something tells me he’s right where he wants to be.

#OleMiss has released the full terms of Lane Kiffin’s new contract pic.twitter.com/8c0qBNU613 — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) December 6, 2021

Could things change? Of course, but I don’t see it happening right now.