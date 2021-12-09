REPORT: Rapper Slim 400 Shot And Killed

Rapper Slim 400 has reportedly been killed.

According to TMZ, the rising rapper was shot and killed at the age of 33 Wednesday night in Inglewood, California. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33, gunned down in L.A. https://t.co/RSi0XtjHQv — TMZ (@TMZ) December 9, 2021

At this time, TMZ reported that it’s unknown what caused the shooting or how many people might have been involved with the killing.

Previously, Slim 400 was shot multiple times in 2019 but survived.

This is obviously an incredibly tragic and sad situation. Rising musicians aren’t supposed to die at the age of 33, and they’re definitely not supposed to be getting shot.

He should have had a long path of success ahead of him. Instead, it’s all over at the age of 33.

Slim 400 last IG story a few hrs ago (which is still up @ the time of this tweet) is a song w| him & Young Dolph on a tombstone. Then Today, Slim 400 got killed.

Man… that’s just wild. pic.twitter.com/5xlqeSXgv3 — LO (@1auren1o) December 9, 2021

Hopefully, the police are able to quickly get to the bottom of what happened and identify anyone who might have been involved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by blim Foe 🤐 (@slim400blk)

Keep checking back for more updates on this developing situation as we have them.