Watch The Preview For ‘South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID’

South Park’s upcoming special looks like it’s going to be great.

The legendary show released “South Park: Post COVID” on Paramount+ this past Thanksgiving for millions of fans, and it was pretty solid. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, fans will get “South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID” December 16. Judging from the preview, we’re in for a fun time.

If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened. SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID premieres December 16 on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/ePEsu4SbaE — South Park (@SouthPark) December 8, 2021

If you haven’t seen all of the “South Park” specials that have been released during the coronavirus pandemic, I can’t recommend them enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Park (@southpark)

Every single one has been great, and “South Park” remains one of the very few shows in the entertainment industry not afraid to be actually funny.

In 2021, that’s a very rare trait, but “South Park” still has it in spades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Park (@southpark)

Also, Cartman becoming Jewish is one of the funniest twists I’ve seen from a show in a very long time. The question now is whether or not it’s legit.

As a betting man, I’d bet the answer to that is a firm no.

Make sure to catch “South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID” December 16 on Paramount+.