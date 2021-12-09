Watch The Preview For ‘South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID’

South Park’s upcoming special looks like it’s going to be great.
The legendary show released “South Park: Post COVID” on Paramount+ this past Thanksgiving for millions of fans, and it was pretty solid. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
Now, fans will get “South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID” December 16. Judging from the preview, we’re in for a fun time.
If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened. SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID premieres December 16 on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/ePEsu4SbaE
— South Park (@SouthPark) December 8, 2021
If you haven’t seen all of the “South Park” specials that have been released during the coronavirus pandemic, I can’t recommend them enough.
View this post on Instagram
Every single one has been great, and “South Park” remains one of the very few shows in the entertainment industry not afraid to be actually funny.
In 2021, that’s a very rare trait, but “South Park” still has it in spades.
View this post on Instagram
Also, Cartman becoming Jewish is one of the funniest twists I’ve seen from a show in a very long time. The question now is whether or not it’s legit.
As a betting man, I’d bet the answer to that is a firm no.
Make sure to catch “South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID” December 16 on Paramount+.