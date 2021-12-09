‘The David Hookstead Show’: NCAA President Mark Emmert Makes Unhinged Comment About The Hardest Job In America, Nashville Police Officer Shoots Man Allegedly Reaching For A Gun, Lane Kiffin Isn’t Leaving Ole Miss For Oregon, Wisconsin Earns A Huge Win Over Indiana, ‘1883’ Premieres In 10 Days And It’s Time To Rewatch All ‘The Office’ Christmas Episodes

Welcome to the Thursday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about NCAA president Mark Emmert claiming being a university president is the hardest job in America, a Nashville police officer displays Raylan Givens-esque quick draw speed during shooting, Lane Kiffin isn’t leaving Ole Miss for Oregon, Wisconsin earns a huge win over Indiana after coming back from a 22-point deficit, the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” premieres in 10 days and it’s the perfect time to rewatch all “The Office” Christmas episodes.
Let’s jump in!
TOPICS:
- NCAA President Makes Insane Comment On What He Thinks Is Hardest Job In America
- Police Officer Shoots A Man Allegedly Reaching For A Weapon In Crazy Video
- Is Lane Kiffin Leaving Ole Miss To Take This Major Job? It Looks Like Fans Have An Answer
- Wisconsin Earns A Gigantic Basketball Win. Are The Badgers Unstoppable?
- The Highly-Anticipated ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Comes Out In 10 Days. Here’s What Fans Need To Know
- Prepare For The Holidays With These Legendary Christmas Scenes From ‘The Office’
Thanks for spending another great week of “The David Hookstead Show” with me, and I can’t wait to see you all again Monday. Have yourselves a great rest of the week and weekend!