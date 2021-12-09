Time Magazine Names Olivia Rodrigo 2021 Entertainer Of The Year, And It’s Surprising

Olivia Rodrigo got everyone’s attention when she announced Time magazine named her 2021 Entertainer of the Year — and it’s surprising given the long list of other talent out there.

“I’ve gotten to do some crazy things this year but this one feels particularly surreal,” the 18-year-old pop singer captioned her post on Instagram Thursday. “Thank u @time !!! entertainer of the year !!!!!!”

Her post included her cover shot on the magazine showing her wearing a black turtleneck long-sleeve top with a black satin pleated full-length skirt. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ (Taylor’s Version) Album Not Being Considered For Grammy Or CMA Awards)

Time magazine also shared the news and captioned its post, “@oliviarodrigo is TIME’s 2021 Entertainer of the Year.”

“The 18-year-old singer-songwriter’s uninhibited, confessional album captured the tone of a turbulent year,” it added. “Her songs have hit with audiences of all ages, in large part because she renders adolescence so viscerally: she’s resentful, seething, crushed, itching to just grow up already, writes @lucyfeld.”

“At the core of it, all my songs are about me and my experiences and my feelings,” Rodrigo told the outlet.

We can’t disagree her songs have been a hit, with her being nominated for seven Grammys for 2022, from her debut album “Sour.” The nominations include Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocals Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

However, it’s hard to see how Time picked her over some of the other successful artists whose albums have also been nominated for “Album of the Year.” The list includes performers like Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

We don’t have to break down all those artists. But it is fair to note that Doja Cat scored a total of eight grammy nominations, Eilish right behind her with seven and Lil Nas X at five, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Taylor Swift has broken one record after another this year thanks to the re-release of the “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album. Her surprise 2020 album “Evermore,” which dropped in December 2020, has also been nominated for Album of the Year in 2022, BuzzFeed noted.

In November, Swift thanked fans after her 10-minute-long song, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” topped the charts, officially becoming the longest number one hit of all time.

There are artists we have yet to name that seemed to be everywhere in 2021 and could easily have been picked, in our opinion, people like Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa.