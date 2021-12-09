Travis Scott Breaks His Silence After 10 People Died At His Astroworld Concert

Travis Scott broke his silence in his first interview since 10 people died at his Astroworld concert in Houston in November.

The 30-year-old rapper told Charlamagne Tha God that he’s been on an “emotional rollercoaster” following the tragedy at his show where ten people died and hundreds were injured from being trampled. The clip was posted Thursday on YouTube and was noted by CNN.

Scott is facing more than a 140 lawsuits following the concert where he performed for 37 minutes after first responders responded to the “mass casualty” festival, Yahoo News noted. The rapper reportedly attended an after-party amid some of the response. (RELATED: Eight Dead, Hundreds Injured At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival)

“It really hurts,” Scott said. “It hurts the community, it hurts the city. It’s been a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving.” Scott is from Houston.

WATCH:

The superstar rapper said he wished he could “be there” and “hold everyone,” adding that his fans are “like family.” Travis has offered to pay the funeral expenses for those fans who lost their lives, but at least half of them have rejected the offer. (RELATED: Astroworld Fallout: Exorcists And Demonologists Break Down The Satanic Influence At Travis Scott’s Deadly Concert)

The “SICKO MODE” hitmaker said he “didn’t know the exact details” about how many people had died “until minutes before the press conference.” He didn’t specify which one.

“People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that,” Scott said. “Anytime I could see anything like that, I did. I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK.”

Scott also responded to claims of “raging” at his shows and said it’s “about letting go and having fun,” it’s “not about harm.”

“As artists, you trust professionals for when things happen that people can leave safely,” Travis shared. “And this night was just like a regular show, it felt like to me, as far as the energy. People didn’t show up there just to be harmful. People just showed up to have a good time and something unfortunate happened and we just need to really got to figure out what that was.”