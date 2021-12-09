Tulsi Gabbard Says Sen. Wicker ‘Must Be Insane, A Sociopath Or A Sadist’ For Hinting At Nuclear War With Russia

Former Hawaii Congresswoman and 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard criticized a high-ranking Republican on Wednesday for his suggestion to use nuclear weapons against Russia to save Ukraine from invasion.

Gabbard appeared on the Wednesday episode of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where she rebuffed Republican Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker’s earlier comments on the necessity to keep the nuclear option “on the table.”

“Anyone who would propose or even consider what he is saying as an option, must be insane, a sociopath or a sadist,” Gabbard told host and Daily Caller co-founder, Tucker Carlson.

She warned of the grim consequences of the suggested military action against Russia, which is a nuclear superpower, including the destruction of “the American people, our country, and the world.” (RELATED: ‘That’s Not On The Table,’ Biden Says On Sending US Troops To Ukraine)

Senator Wicker’s suggestion that we should consider carrying out a nuclear first strike against Russia exposes just how ignorant, insane, and sadistic he and other like-minded warmongers are. pic.twitter.com/JmOaNGhkkO — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) December 9, 2021

Gabbard also said that Wicker, who is the second-highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, was not alone in his pro-war sentiments.

“[Y]ou’re hearing the same kind of rhetoric coming from Democrats and Republicans in Congress and the administration and in the media, who have no problem with it. They actually agree with it. They’re pushing this same narrative themselves,” the former presidential nominee noted.

A potential nuclear war with Russia “would destroy the world as we know it,” Gabbard concluded.