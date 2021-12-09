There Is Now An Official ‘Yellowstone’ Podcast Hosted By Jefferson White

“Yellowstone” is taking things to the next level for fans.

The hit show has released an official podcast hosted by Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy on the series, and there’s no doubt fans are going to love it. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing In The Latest Episode ‘I Want To Be Him’)

The show released a short preview of White talking with Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley. You can give the promo a watch below.

It is truly amazing how popular “Yellowstone” has become since it premiered in 2018. It started as a show on the Paramount Network with a small but loyal audience.

Now, it’s the biggest show on TV, has millions and millions of dedicated viewers and a podcast has been created to continue giving fans what they want.

Not only is it a podcast, but it’s a podcast featuring the stars. If you love “Yellowstone,” what more could you want?

I could talk “Yellowstone” around the clock, as my friends will testify to, and I now have a podcast to dig my teeth into.

It’s a hell of a time to be a fan, and this is the perfect way to kill time between episodes! I can’t wait to see what White gives us.