Former NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Dies At The Age Of 33

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas has died.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Denver Broncos standout receiver was found dead at his home in Georgia. He was 33-years-old. The early signs point to a “medical issue” causing his death, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Demaryius Thomas, a first-round pick, five-time Pro-Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion for Denver Broncos, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga. He would have turned 34 Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/G6td6do0u2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2021

The Broncos confirmed Thomas’ death early Friday morning, and tweeted in part, “We are devastated and completely heartbroken. Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.”

We are devastated and completely heartbroken. Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. pic.twitter.com/0GLZIr6UP3 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 10, 2021

This is obviously an incredibly tragic situation, and there’s no other way to put it. Thomas lit up the NFL for several years, had hung up his cleats and he’s now dead at the age of 33.

It’s nothing short of heartbreaking.

Peyton Manning (1 of 2): “D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player. That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event. …” https://t.co/ZxXyaatzR6 — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 10, 2021

Peyton Manning (2-of-2): “I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs. Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devasted.” — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 10, 2021

Men aren’t supposed to be dying in their early 30s, especially men who are star athletes and in great shapes.

Death is always hard, but it’s substantially harder when a young person dies.

Life is fragile and this is another reminder of that fact. Our thoughts and prayers are with Thomas’ family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.