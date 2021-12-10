Editorial

Former NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Dies At The Age Of 33

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas has died.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Denver Broncos standout receiver was found dead at his home in Georgia. He was 33-years-old. The early signs point to a “medical issue” causing his death, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Broncos confirmed Thomas’ death early Friday morning, and tweeted in part, “We are devastated and completely heartbroken. Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.”

This is obviously an incredibly tragic situation, and there’s no other way to put it. Thomas lit up the NFL for several years, had hung up his cleats and he’s now dead at the age of 33.

It’s nothing short of heartbreaking.

Men aren’t supposed to be dying in their early 30s, especially men who are star athletes and in great shapes.

Death is always hard, but it’s substantially harder when a young person dies.

Life is fragile and this is another reminder of that fact. Our thoughts and prayers are with Thomas’ family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.