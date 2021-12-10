US

Here Are The High-Profile Dems And Celebs Who Fell For Jussie Smollett’s Hate Crime Hoax

Jury Reaches A Verdict In Jussie Smollett Trial

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Christine Sellers Contributor
A variety of high-profile Democrat politicians and celebrities fell for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s hate crime hoax, posting tweets in response to the incident.

Back in 2019, Smollett alleged he’d been the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in which the perpetrators called him a “f*ggot” and “Empire n*gger” before screaming, “this is MAGA country” and using a rope and bleach on him. Smollett stood trial for staging the hate crime with the help of the Osundairo brothers and was found guilty on five of six charges Thursday.

After the incident was reported, now-Vice President Kamala Harris said that the incident was “an attempted modern day lynching.” (RELATED: Pelosi Deletes Sympathetic Tweet For Jussie Smollett)

Singer Ariana Grande shared a similar reaction, saying it made her “f–king sick to her stomach.”

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called the attack “a horrific instance of the surging hostility toward minorities around the country.”

Writer Shonda Rhimes said “We all have a responsibility to rise up against the ignorance and hate out there.”

Now-President Joe Biden said what happened to Smollett “must never be tolerated in this country.”

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell responded, “Hate crimes like this are happening more frequently, egged on by careless, hate-filled rhetoric.”

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacted, “This attack was not ‘possibly’ homophobic. It was a racist and homophobic attack.”

Actress Viola Davis said, “We all have to take this racist and homophobic act of violence very personally.”

ABC News’ Robin Roberts did a sit-down interview with Smollett following the incident, in which he shared he was “pissed off” about both the attack and the attackers.

Smollett told Roberts he felt “the doubters would’ve supported [him] much more” if he’d said his attackers were “Muslim, Mexican or black.”