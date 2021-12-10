Eagles QB Gardner Minshew Shoots Massive Buck

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew recently shot a massive buck.

His teammate Lane Johnson posted a photo of him and Minshew each posing with a deer, and the NFL passer’s kill was very impressive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Johnson captioned the post, “Country Boys Outdoors 🎣 #byeweeklife #flyeaglesfly.” You can give it a look below. It’s pretty great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lane Johnson (@lanejohnson65)

There’s nothing like some great hunting content to get the heart pumping, and pro athletes have been cranking out the deer hunting content.

Before we saw this buck from Minshew, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon also showed off a huge deer he bagged to all of his Instagram followers.

For those of you who haven’t seen that one, you can give it a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by austindillon3 (@austindillon3)

Also, I’m glad to see Minshew is still a content machine. He stepped into the starting lineup this week for the Eagles, earned a huge win, celebrated with his dad and now has killed himself a big deer.

What’s not to love? The dude is just living life.

You want to see how much this win and this moment meant to Gardner Minshew? This is @GardnerMinshew5 after the game with an emotional moment with his dad, who tries to make it to every one of his games

🔥🔥❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lxOtlBmYrz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 5, 2021

Keep crushing it, Gardner! It’s a fun show to enjoy.