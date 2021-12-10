‘She Did Not Touch My Nipples’: Witness Gets Detailed When Pressed By Defense Over Alleged Maxwell Massage

A witness in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial testified in court on Friday that Maxwell did not touch her nipples during an alleged massage when she was 16-years-old.

Annie Farmer, the only accuser to testify under her full name, recounted an alleged incident between herself and Maxwell during a trip to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch in 1996. Farmer said Maxwell had asked her to strip naked and lie on her back for a massage while Maxwell began rubbing her breasts, the New York Post reported.

Farmer said during her testimony, “She pulled the sheet down and exposed my breasts. She started rubbing on my chest and on my upper breasts,” adding that she felt “frozen.” (RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Paused, Jury Goes Home After Attorney Becomes Ill)

Ghislaine Maxwell accuser Annie Farmer details nude massage at age 16 https://t.co/gAcFAXIAzU pic.twitter.com/8dxDlR48pR — New York Post (@nypost) December 10, 2021

During cross-examination, Maxwell’s defense attorney Laura Menninger pressed Farmer on her allegation and asked what part of her breasts Maxwell had touched during the alleged massage.

“She did not touch my nipples,” Farmer answered.

Menninger further noted that, although Farmer had kept a journal that recounted meeting Epstein in New York, there was no journal entry about her time with Epstein and Maxwell in New Mexico to corroborate her claim, the Post reported.

Maxwell was indicted in July 2020 for allegedly helping Epstein run an underage sex trafficking ring with victims as young as 14 years old. She faces up to 70 years in prison if she is found guilty on all counts.