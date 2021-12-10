Kanye West Makes Public Plea For Kim Kardashian To ‘Run Right Back To’ Him

Kanye West made his feelings for Kim Kardashian very public when he made a plea for her to “run right back to” him during a benefit concert.

During the 44-year-old rapper’s appearance at the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, he changed the words to his song “Runaway,” CNN reported in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

“I need you to run right back to me,” West rapped, adding a new verse to the track. “More specifically, Kimberly.” (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

The comments were met by cheers and applause from the audience.

In February, the reality star filed for divorce from her rapper husband after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kardashian and the four kids the couple share currently still usen the West last name.

She previously shared that she had “the extravagant,” but grew tired of not having someone “to share” her life with when asked about her marriage.

“I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than what I thought was humanly possibly, but I don’t have a life to share that with,” the reality star explained during the series finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” The comments were noted by E! News.