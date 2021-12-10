Kate Middleton And Prince William Share ‘A New Image’ Of Their Family With 2021 Christmas Card

Kate Middleton and Prince William got everyone’s attention Friday when they shared “a new image” of their family with the unveiling of their 2021 Christmas Card.

“Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned their post on Instagram from their official social media account.

The post included a new photo of the family, the duchess and duke along with their three children, eight-year old Prince George, six-year-old Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who is three. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

The photo was taken during a private trip to Jordan, according to Kensington Palace, People magazine reported.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” a statement read. “The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year.”

It rivaled last year’s Christmas card photo from the royal family that was taken at their country home in Norfolk.

The Cambridge family’s Christmas Cards are always memorable. Who can forget the fun one Kate and William did with their family in 2019 showing the whole bunch posing on a vintage motorcycle sidecar. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)