New York Requires All Stores To Check Vaccine Proof Or Impose Mask Mandate

The state of New York is giving businesses an ultimatum: require masking or require proof of vaccination.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday she’s ordering all indoor public places in the state to either get proof of vaccination from staff and customers, or require them to wear a mask, the New York Post reported. The mandate will begin Monday, Dec. 13 and last until at least Jan. 15, at which point it could be extended.

BREAKING: Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. https://t.co/xwXjaTE5Rj — The Associated Press (@AP) December 10, 2021

Businesses that do not enforce the coronavirus rules may face fines of up to $1,000, according to the Post. Local health departments will lead the way on enforcement, Hochul said.

“I have to protect people but also the economy. I want to make sure that the little businesses that were hurt so hard during the pandemic in a shutdown — resulting in their loss of income, [and] the loss of income of all the people who work for them,” the governor said Friday. “We have to prevent that from happening.” (RELATED: All Known Cases Of Omicron Have Been Asymptomatic Or Mild, European CDC Says)

The state of New York has seen a 45% increase in COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, a 33% increase in hospitalizations and a 58% increase in deaths, according to data from The New York Times.