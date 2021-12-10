‘Don’t Throw That At Me’: Martha MacCallum Explodes On BLM Leader Who Accuses Her Of ‘White Privilege’

Fox News host Martha MacCallum fired back at a BLM leader on Friday after he accused her of living from a place of “white privilege.”

During a heated segment of “The Story,” Hawk Newsome, who co-founded Black Lives Matter of Greater New York with his sister, accused MacCallum of “white privilege” as they discussed pro-police leaders in New York City. The host immediately snapped back at Newsome following the accusation, saying, “Don’t throw that at me.”

“People need to be safe, Hawk, people need to know that police are going to have their back,” said MacCallum, as the two frantically spoke over one another as they tried to discuss safety measures and the use of police in the city. (RELATED: Crime Is So Bad In New York. Even Democratic Voters think It’s A Top Priority: Poll)

MacCallum further argued that New Yorkers need police to “keep the kids safe” and that the city needed to “let the police officers go out and keep those same kids safe because they’re dying at the hands of gangs.”

Newsome began explaining to MacCallum that she did not understand what he himself and others had endured as black men.”You don’t know what it’s like to be pulled over and thrown up against walls. You don’t know what it’s like to be riding in a car with your friends, as a college student with guns pointed at you. I lived that,” Newsome argued.

“You live from a place of white privilege, where you don’t really understand how they treat us in New York City,” Newsome continued.

MacCallum spoke over Newsome in response, saying that she desired for everyone of every background, faith, and color to be protected on the streets of New York City.