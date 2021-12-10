Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Named AP Coach Of The Year

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has earned a huge honor.

The head coach of the Wolverines was named the AP Coach of the Year after leading Michigan to a 12-1 record, the Big Ten title and a spot in the playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s hard to argue with Harbaugh earning some serious honors after the season he just led Michigan to.

Let’s take a moment to remember that the Michigan fanbase wanted Harbaugh fired after 2020. They tried to run him out of town.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has officially agreed to an extension. Michigan football fans to the administration: pic.twitter.com/ZV1xmD5yLN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 8, 2021

Yes, I also openly mocked him, but that was because I enjoyed beating him. Michigan fans did it because they thought he had no future in Ann Arbor.

Now, they’re the two-seed in the playoff and he’s the AP Coach of the Year. It sure is amazing how fast fortunes can change in the game of football.

Now, it’s time for Harbaugh and the Wolverines to go out and represent the B1G in the CFP. Go get it done, Michigan!