Navy Releases Awesome Video Ahead Of The Army Game

Navy dropped an awesome video ahead of their Saturday matchup against Army.

The Army/Navy game is one of the greatest sporting events in the world, and it’s among the most heated and intense rivalries in the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yet, despite the fact these two football teams hate each other, all the players and students at both schools represent the best in America.

Today is the Army/Navy game, and it’s without a doubt one of the coolest events in all of sports. A year ago, I spoke with College GameDay stars David Pollack and Rece Davis about the importance of the historic rivalry. pic.twitter.com/n7NkPO4QVj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 12, 2020

In a video released late Thursday afternoon by Navy, fans were reminded that the Army/Navy game is about a hell of a lot more than just scoring touchdowns.

It’s about the excellence of America and remembering all those who have sacrificed so much along the way.

If you don’t feel patriotic after watching that video, I almost have to wonder whether or not you’re a communist spy because that was a great post from the Midshipmen.

The Army/Navy game is a very special event, and I can’t stress that enough. We play this game on a weekend by itself for a reason, and that reason is it 100% deserves the total spotlight.

Saturday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, fans supporting both teams are going to cut loose as the Black Knights battle it out against the Midshipmen.

Make sure to catch the game at 3:00 EST on CBS!