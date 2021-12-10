Watch The Latest Preview For ‘1883’ With Tim McGraw And Sam Elliott

“1883” looks like it’s going to be chilling when it premieres December 19.

The highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel premieres in less than ten days, and people are super excited for the series with Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing In The Latest Episode ‘I Want To Be Him’)

.@Yellowstone prequel @1883Official looks like Taylor Sheridan’s next major hit, and I can’t wait. Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw teaming up to tell the backstory of the Duttons is going to be one hell of a fun time. pic.twitter.com/wr2sLLDeYy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 9, 2021

Judging from the latest preview, “1883” is going to be every bit as dark and sinister as “Yellowstone,” and that’s exactly what fans want.

Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1883 Official (@1883official)

I truly can’t tell you all how pumped I am for next Sunday when the premiere comes out. It takes a lot for me to get super excited about a show, but I’ll watch literally anything Taylor Sheridan is involved with.

That’s not a joke at all. I don’t care what is is about, who is in the cast or when it aires, if Sheridan is involved, you can sign me up.

Sheridan hit a massive home run with “Yellowstone” and he’s now giving millions of fans around the globe the story of how the Duttons got to Montana.

I’m so in on this show before I’ve seen a single second that it’s not even funny. Let’s ride with the Duttons in “1883.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1883 Official (@1883official)

Make sure to check out the premiere of “1883” December 19 on Paramount+!