Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Allegedly Assaults Flight Attendant

A flight was suddenly diverted Thursday night after an unruly passenger reportedly assaulted two people.

The flight from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles made an emergency landing at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City after an unidentified 30-year-old man “assaulted a flight attendant,” Oklahoma City Police Captain Arthur Gregory told CNN. The suspect was apprehended by the FBI and interviewed shortly after.

The man also allegedly assaulted an air marshal when he attempted to stop the passenger. Injuries sustained by the flight attendant and air marshal were not revealed, and Gregory said the man was being held in jail overnight on Thursday, according to CNN. (RELATED: Woman Tries To Carry Loaded Gun On Board Plane)



Delta Air Lines praised the “quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals” on Flight 324. The flight landed in Oklahoma City at around 7:40 P.M local time, CNN reported.

A flight in late October from New York to California was diverted after a passenger allegedly attacked a flight attendant, leaving her bloodied and requiring a visit to the hospital.

#UPDATE: Witnesses said a a man suspected of attacking a female flight attendant, causing the American Airline’s flight from JFK to John Wayne to divert to Denver, was having a dispute about wearing a mask. https://t.co/SyrtNVZudS pic.twitter.com/NDtQuEJuIj — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 28, 2021

