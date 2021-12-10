REPORT: Brent Venables’ Contract With Oklahoma Is Worth More Than $43 Million

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables is getting paid a ton of money.
According to Ryan Aber, Venables contract with the Sooners is for six years, and his average annual salary is $7.25 million.
That means Venables deal is worth at least $43.5 million.
#Sooners Brent Venables contract is one of the highest for a first-time head coach. After reviewing the document a bit more, the average annual value will be $7.25 million on the six-year deal, beginning at $7 million annually
— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) December 10, 2021
That is a whole lot of money for a guy who has never been the head coach in a college game during his entire career.
Venables had been widely-viewed as the best assistant in the country when he was Dabo Swinney’s DC at Clemson, and he passed on several other opportunities.
Clearly, he was waiting for the right opportunity and the right paycheck. I think it’s safe to say being paid north of $40 million on your first head coaching deal is the definition of a great opportunity.
That’s the kind of cash only the best coaches usually make, and it never comes on their first head coaching deal.
Now, he has to go out and prove he’s worth it. Something tells me he’s going to get the job done.