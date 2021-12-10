REPORT: NCAA Bans Fake Sliding In College Football After Kenny Pickett’s Touchdown

Fake sliding will reportedly no longer be allowed in college football.

Nobody really knew fake sliding was a thing until Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett did it during the ACC title game. It looked like he was going to give himself up, but then ripped off a touchdown run. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

KENNY PICKETT FAKED THE SLIDE AND RAN 58 YARDS FOR THE TD 😱 pic.twitter.com/EypNNJZYHE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 5, 2021

According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, the NCAA Football Rules Committee has banned players from fake sliding going forward.

That means you had better have enjoyed Pickett’s slide when he did it because you won’t be seeing it again in the near future.

The NCAA Football Rules Committee has banned the “fake slide” move that led to a 58-yard TD during the ACC Championship, sources confirmed to SI’s @ByPatForde It was fun while it lasted, @kennypickett10 😬 pic.twitter.com/1EPQ7LgNcI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 10, 2021

As cool as Pickett’s fake slide was against Wake Forest, the rules had to be changed to ban players from doing it going forward.

You simply can’t let QBs pretend like they’re giving themselves up, and then at the last second pull back to rip off a huge run.

Allowing quarterbacks to do that puts the defense at a massive disadvantage.

Kenny Pickett hit the fake-slide 🤧pic.twitter.com/8f4VoUtxV4 — PFF (@PFF) December 5, 2021

Was it awesome? Yes. Was changing the rule the right call for college football? Without a doubt.