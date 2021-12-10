Editorial

REPORT: NCAA Bans Fake Sliding In College Football After Kenny Pickett’s Touchdown

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Fake sliding will reportedly no longer be allowed in college football.

Nobody really knew fake sliding was a thing until Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett did it during the ACC title game. It looked like he was going to give himself up, but then ripped off a touchdown run. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, the NCAA Football Rules Committee has banned players from fake sliding going forward.

That means you had better have enjoyed Pickett’s slide when he did it because you won’t be seeing it again in the near future.

As cool as Pickett’s fake slide was against Wake Forest, the rules had to be changed to ban players from doing it going forward.

You simply can’t let QBs pretend like they’re giving themselves up, and then at the last second pull back to rip off a huge run.

Allowing quarterbacks to do that puts the defense at a massive disadvantage.

Was it awesome? Yes. Was changing the rule the right call for college football? Without a doubt.