REPORT: Oregon Is Interested In Chip Kelly

It sounds like Oregon might be interested in a reunion with Chip Kelly.

According to John Canzano, the Ducks have requested permission to interview the UCLA head coach about possibly filling the vacancy left by Mario Cristobal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kelly was an elite coach for Oregon before leaving for the NFL and eventually landing at UCLA.

This just in — the Oregon Ducks have asked for permission to speak with UCLA coach Chip Kelly about their fooball coaching vacancy, per University of Oregon source. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 9, 2021

If the Ducks think they can get Kelly, then they 100% have to make a run at him. We already know he can be successful in Eugene.

He led Oregon to the national title game back at the end of the 2010 season, and all he had was success with the program.

This late in the coaching cycle, it certainly looks like all major names are content staying where they are.

That means Chip Kelly might honestly be the best option on the table. Again, we know he can work out well in Oregon. When he coached there before leaving for the NFL, the Ducks were an absolute powerhouse, and they’ve never gotten back to that level since he left.

They’ve been good, but they’ve never contended for a national title.

UCLA fans might not want to hear it, but Oregon should absolutely throw whatever it takes at Kelly to get him back to Eugene.