Sarah Silverman Slams ‘Liberal’ Backlash After She Dared To ‘Criticize’ Joy Reid

Sarah Silverman slammed the “liberal” backlash she’s received after she dared to “criticize” Joy Reid, who tweeted that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ civilian-military proposal was “fascisty.”

The 51-year-old comedian responded on her show “The Sarah Silverman Podcast” to attacks from people like the cohosts of “The View” and said “we’re so divided” that liberals like herself “can’t even criticize the people [on]” their “own side.” The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She Sometimes Wanted To See Louis C.K. Masturbate After He Asked)

Silverman had tweeted at the MSNBC host to “Please read the article before you post this stuff you’re a news outlet. The truth has to matter” after Reid’s tweet regarding a CNN article about DeSantis’ proposal for a new civilian military force in Florida that he would control. She also noted that in the piece it said that many states had done the same, including California and New York. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Rips Progressives For ‘Righteousness Porn,’ Says She Is Now Politically Homeless)

“We can’t even critique anyone in your own party without punishment,” Sarah explained on her show. “One of the hosts of The View was like, ‘What hubris for Sarah Silverman to accuse a Black woman of not reading,’ Oy! Jesus H. – What the f- I f—ing surrender! I cannot believe I need to say this, but I did not criticize Joy-Ann because she’s Black, but because she’s a Harvard-educated journalist with the responsibility ideally of showing the whole picture and not just a piece of a picture.”

The comedian said Reid isn’t just a “political journalist” but a “political commentator” with opinions.

“Where do I get just the plain old news?” Silverman asked. “I need a news outlet that’s just the facts, something that I can draw my own opinion. It’s just facts, and then I draw my own opinion on it. That’d be so nice! I’d like to draw my own conclusions sometimes. I mean, I’m interested in other people’s thoughts, but, um, it can’t only be that.”

“And good grief!” she added. “You dare criticize anything in your own party, you’re the enemy. And that kind of black and white thinking on both sides … it’s such a turn-off to me. That ‘you’re either with us or against us’ kind of vibe with no room for questions or critique — it feels very not liberal to me. It feels like right-wingish.”