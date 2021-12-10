WWII Hero And Former US Senator Bob Dole Honored With Funeral At National Cathedral

The casket bearing the late Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, the long-time Republican leader, arrived at Washington National Cathedral on Friday morning for Dole’s funeral.

Funeral attendees include Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as former Vice Presidents Mike Pence, Dick Cheney and Dan Quayle. Dole’s body lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda Thursday, where former colleagues like President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell paid their respects. Dole died on Dec. 5 at the age of 98. (RELATED: Bob Dole Announces Stage 4 Lung Cancer Diagnosis)

Rev. Dr. Barry Black, the chaplain of the Senate, will deliver the homily for the funeral, according to Fox News. Speakers include Dole’s former Senate colleagues, Biden and Democratic Leader Tom Daschle.

“America has lost one of its greatest patriots,” Biden said Thursday as Dole lay in state.

After the funeral, Dole’s casket will be transferred to the World War II memorial, where Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, actor Tom Hanks and NBC “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie are scheduled to speak. Dole received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star after he was shot in battle near Bologna, Italy.

Dole’s body will be flown home to Kansas on Friday afternoon, escorted by his daughter Robin. Another memorial service will be held Saturday in Dole’s hometown, Russell, Kansas.

Dole is the seventh American to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol since 2000. Fellow World War II veterans Sen. Daniel Inouye and Presidents George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford also received the honor.