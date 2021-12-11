Army/Navy Game Players Run On The Field Carrying American Flags

The entrance of the Army/Navy game was pure America.

The Black Knights and Midshipmen took the field Saturday for one of the greatest rivalries in the world, and the entrances for both teams didn't disappoint.

Players ran onto the field carrying American flags, and the video will make you proud of the USA. Give it a watch below.

If that doesn’t have you ready to run through a wall, I don’t know what will. Saturday is about a hell of a lot more than a football game.

It’s about representing the best of America and honoring the sacrifices of our amazing military members.

In honor of the Army/Navy game being today, let’s throw it back to Rece Davis explaining why the game matters so much. I’ve done a lot of fun interviews, and my College GameDay experience was among the best. Class act guys who love football and America. pic.twitter.com/dfdOtwOYZy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 11, 2021

Running out on the field carrying American flags might seem like a small thing for the fans at home, but it’s hard to overstate just how great it is.

It’s a moment Americans around the globe can take pride in.

David Pollack (@DavidPollack47) also had some great thoughts about the Army/Navy game. The teams might be rivals, but they both represent the best in America. pic.twitter.com/n7NkPO4QVj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 11, 2021

If you’re not already watching, fire it up on CBS! It’s a great game and everyone should be watching!