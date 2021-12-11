It’s Officially The Day Of The Army/Navy Game

Ladies and gentlemen, the day of the Army/Navy game has arrived.

The Army/Navy game is one of the greatest rivalries in America, and it’s about a hell of a lot more than just a football game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Today is the Army/Navy game, and it’s without a doubt one of the coolest events in all of sports. A year ago, I spoke with College GameDay stars David Pollack and Rece Davis about the importance of the historic rivalry. pic.twitter.com/n7NkPO4QVj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 12, 2020

For a few hours once a year, these two teams take the field to battle it out for bragging rights, but the other 364, they’re on the same side dedicated to protecting America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football)

Army and Navy players rarely get a shot at the NFL, but that doesn’t mean they’re not grade-A badasses. While players at Alabama, Ohio State and other traditional powers head to the NFL, the Midshipmen and Black Knights wear a different uniform after graduation and they dedicate years of their lives to keeping America safe and prosperous.

If that doesn’t make you proud as all hell to make you an American, I don’t know what to tell you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football)

Once a year, the college football world comes to a stop to watch Army and Navy battle it out, and as soon as the game is over, we’re all on the same team again.

So, let’s enjoy the hell out of today, the ceremony surrounding the game and the action on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navy Football (@navyfb)

Make sure to catch the game at 3:00 EST on CBS!