Duke Hires Mike Elko As The New Head Football Coach Of The Blue Devils

Mike Elko is the new head football coach of the Duke Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils announced Friday night that the former Texas A&M defensive coordinator was coming to Durham to take over the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Contract details aren’t known at this time, and they’re not subject to public records requests because Duke is a private school.

Having said that, I can promise you that Duke handed Elko a bag of cash to leave College Station and come coach the Blue Devils.

The reality of the situation is that Duke is fighting an uphill battle to become a great college football program.

They’re a school dedicated to college basketball and football is mostly an afterthought. Now, it’ll be on Elko to change that perception.

Will Duke ever be viewed as a football school? No, but he can at least make people respect the Blue Devils.

Mike Elko has worked for Dave Clawson, Brian Kelly and Jimbo Fisher in the past 6 years. So he’s gotten the Clawson blueprint to build at a small school, Jimbo’s intensity & recruiting, and Kelly’s natural understanding of the south. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 10, 2021

It won’t be easy at all, but it should be fascinating to see if Elko can get the job done.