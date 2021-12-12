Chris Wallace Announces Departure From Fox News, Will Go To CNN

Chris Wallace announced his departure from Fox News at the end of his show Sunday.

“After 18 years – this is my final ‘Fox News Sunday,'” Wallace said at the end of his show. “It is the last time – and I say this with real sadness – we will meet like this.”

Chris Wallace announces he’s leaving Fox News Sunday. “But after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new; to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out.” pic.twitter.com/X60xE47HDx — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 12, 2021

“We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years,” Fox News Media said in a statement. “The legacy of ‘Fox News Sunday’ will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named.” (RELATED: Speculation Swirls After Fox News Announces Chris Wallace Will Interview Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer)

Wallace mentioned that he had been fortunate enough to cover presidential elections and interview every president since George H.W. Bush. He also became the first Fox News journalist to moderate a presidential debate during the 2016 general election, according to Fox News.

Wallace had been in the broadcasting industry for over 50 years, according to Fox News. He won many broadcast news awards, including three Emmys, the Paul White Award for lifetime achievement and service to electronic journalism.

“I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in,” Wallace went on to say at the end of his show. “I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out.”

Wallace will be joining CNN’s new streaming service, CNN+, for its launch in 2022, CNN announced.

“I am thrilled to join CNN+. After decades in broadcasting and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming. I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing new ways to tell stories,” Wallace said according to the statement.

The new weekday show will feature interviews with “newsmakers across politics, business, sports and culture,” CNN added.

“As I embark on this adventure, I am honored and delighted to join Jeff Zucker and his great team. I can’t wait to get started,” Wallace went on to say.