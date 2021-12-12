Demaryius Thomas Might Have Died After Having A Seizure, According To His Family

More details are emerging on the tragic death of former NFL star Demaryius Thomas.

The legendary Denver Broncos receiver was found dead in his home a couple days ago at the age of 33, and it sounds like a seizure might have been the issue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Former Football Star Found Dead At The Age Of 33 https://t.co/TkS8aGPdq2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 11, 2021

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering. He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower,” Thomas’ cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur told The Associated Press.

Demaryius Thomas, a first-round pick, five-time Pro-Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion for Denver Broncos, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Ga. He would have turned 34 Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/G6td6do0u2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2021

This entire situation is absolutely tragic, and there’s no other way to describe it. Thomas recently retired, was enjoying life after football and then died at the age of 33.

It’s a terrible situation, and I can’t imagine the pain his family and friends must be going through right now.

Peyton Manning (1 of 2): “D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player. That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event. …” https://t.co/ZxXyaatzR6 — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 10, 2021

Peyton Manning (2-of-2): “I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs. Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devasted.” — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 10, 2021

Life can be insanely unfair at times, and I think that description applies to this situation. Thomas should have had a very long life ahead of him.

Instead, it’s all over at the age of 33 after a possible seizure. It’s nothing short of heartbreaking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denver Broncos (@broncos)

Our thoughts and prayers are with Thomas’ family and friends during this horrific time.