Desmond Howard Roasts Ohio State Right To C.J. Stroud’s Face During The Heisman Ceremony

Desmond Howard took a direct shot at Ohio State during the Heisman ceremony Saturday night.

Howard, who won the Heisman playing for Michigan, ripped Ohio State’s offensive line right to quarterback C.J. Stroud’s face. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was clearly an attempt to be funny, but the video is a clear indication the joke fell flat! Give it a watch below.

Comedy Central Presents the Roast of Ohio State featuring Desmond Howard and Aidan Hutchinson pic.twitter.com/PhUfzx2fhY — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 12, 2021

Honestly, I thought it was a hysterical moment. Was it funny in the way Howard meant it to be? No, but it was still hilarious.

Michigan upset Ohio State, Aidan Hutchinson was also on the Heisman stage and the former Wolverines superstar just ripped OSU’s offensive line.

This is why we love college football and why we love the rivalries! Even on the biggest stage in all of the sport, Howard just couldn’t pass up the chance to take a shot at the Buckeyes.

If you don’t understand why that’s awesome, then you simply don’t understand what makes football great.

Now, we’ll see how Stroud and the Buckeyes respond with an entire year to prepare for revenge. Can’t wait to see how it all shakes out!